SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Home Show wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The Home Show features more than 225 exhibitors showing off the latest home design trends and products from from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available on-site and a free shuttle will run continually from the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds throughout the day. Admission is $7, free for children 12 and under.

The RV Expo Show & Sale features motor homes, fifth wheels, travel trailers and fold-downs on display and for sale in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ski & Snowboard Races at Great Bear Ski Valley will benefit NAMI South Dakota. Your $10 entry fee gives you a chance at winning trophies and door prizes. Registration ends at 12:15 p.m. The races start at 1 p.m. Regular skiing and snowboarding is still open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls Curling is hosting a Learn To Curl event for beginners to the sport. It’s taking place from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. at the Scheels IcePlex. Adjustments are available for many abilities. Equipment will be provided. It’s open to newcomers to curling from ages 12 and up.

Exhibits on display at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smokey Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design, Scenes of Sioux Falls and the Bottle and the Ballot. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Rookie of the Year, rated PG, The Pursuit of Happyness, rated PG-13 and The Worst Person in the World, rated R.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, Backyard Wilderness and Great Barrier Reef.

New releases playing at a theater near you include Trolls World Tour and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, both rated PG, Cyrano, rated PG-13 and Studio 666, rated R.