Sunday Boredom Busters: February 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Home Show wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. You can check out more than 230 home-related exhibits from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7. Free for children 12 and under.

The South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra, along with the Philharmonia, Sinfonia and Prelude Strings groups, are in concert at the Brandon Valley Performing Arts Center. The music starts at 6 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of music in Tripp, SD. The 32nd annual Men’s Choral Festival will be at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

The Sioux Falls RV Expo Show & Sale features a wide range of leisure travel vehicles to check out in the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Journey Museum’s Learning Forum features Snapshots of Rapid City Railroading. The Director of the South Dakota State Railroad Museum, Rick Mills’ presentation begins at 2 p.m. Admission is $12.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Into America’s Wild and Mysteries of the Unseen World

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Call of the Wild, rated PG, Impractical Jokers: The Movie and Brahms: The Boy II, both rated PG-13.