Sunday Boredom Busters: February 21st

CHESTER, SD (KELO) — Outlaw Ice Races feature motorcycles and ATV’s racing on Brant Lake, near Chester, SD. Registration at the Shipwreck Bar & Grill is at 11 a.m. The races start at noon.

Ride for Rails is a competition and fundraiser for the Terrain Park at Great Bear Ski Valley. It costs $10 to compete. Registration ends at 12:15 p.m. The competition begins at 1 p.m. All runs are open at Great Bear for skiers, snowboarders and tubers from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Augustana University’s Third Sunday Archeology Lecture Series is going virtual this year. Archeological Geophysicist Geoff Jones gives a talk over Zoom at 2 p.m. The lecture is free and no registration is required.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot, Let’s Ride, the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include City Lights (NR), Annie, rated PG and Nomadland, rated R.