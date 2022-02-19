SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Ride for Rails is a rail jam-style snowboarding competition taking place at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Registration ends at 12:15 p.m. The competition begins at 1 p.m. The $10 entry fee will go toward terrain park maintenance and new additions. Great Bear is also open for regular skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jurassic Quest is touted as North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event. It’s taking place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets start at $19 and $22.

Jennifer Rankin, the Director of Archaeology at the Minnesota Historical Society, will discuss the effects of climate change at the Third Sunday Archeology Series at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. Her free talk begins at 2 p.m. in the Froiland Science Center, room 113A.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Sioux City Musketeers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

Now that the City of Sioux Falls has closed all outdoor public rinks for the season, The Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls is hosting open indoor skating from 1-3 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children and seniors.

Enjoy a Sunday dip in the pool at the Midco Aquatic Center. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is a daily admission or an active swim pass.

Exhibits on display at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smokey Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design, Scenes of Sioux Falls and the Bottle and the Ballot. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, rated PG and Passing, rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, Backyard Wilderness and Great Barrier Reef.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Croods, rated PG, plus Uncharted and Dog, both rated PG-13.