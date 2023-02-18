SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Mental Health Awareness Night at the Stampede hockey game against Tri-City. Stampede players will be wearing special Fight Like a Ninja jerseys during warmups that you can win through an online auction. Proceeds from the auction are going back to Fight Like A Ninja, a non-profit that provides a scholarships in memory of Brittany Corcoran. The puck drops at 4:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

You’re invited to walk with the larger-than-life dinosaur herd as Jurassic Quest roars through Sioux Falls. There will be animatronic dinosaurs on display, including a T-Rex at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be hands-on activities including excavating fossils. Tickets are $22. Children under 2 are free.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $7 for adults, $2 for children. Money raised supports community service projects plus the Lincoln High School Marine Junior ROTC and Civil Air Patrol Cadets.

Panera Bread on South Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls is hosting a fundraiser for South Dakota Miss Amazing. 20-percent of sales from 4-8 p.m. will go to the Miss Amazing program, which provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to build self-esteem.

Ride for Rails is a rail jam competition for people of all ages and skill levels at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. The competition goes from 1-3 p.m. Registration is $10, with proceeds going toward terrain park maintenance. Skiing and snowboarding hours are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing goes from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a day on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lace-up a pair of skates at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks. They’re located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1 for children, $2 for seniors and $3 for adults.

The skating rink at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City is open from noon to 8 p.m. Mountain Time. Skate rentals are $5.

Films playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Princess and the Frog, rated G, Say Anything, rated PG-13 and Empire of Light, rated R.

New in theaters this holiday weekend: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, rated PG-13 and Marlowe, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and Pandas: The Journey Home.

Also at the Pavilion, Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts is an exhibit featuring 50 of the country’s most celebrated artists. The exhibit in the Visual Arts Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.