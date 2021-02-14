Sunday Boredom Busters: February 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota’s largest gun show wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association’s Sioux Falls Trophy Show features hundreds of tables of firearms and accessories for the sport shooting enthusiast. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5.

The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance is hosting a Chocolate Festival. Visitors can check out chocolate treats and other Valentine’s gifts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Military Heritage Alliance building is located at 1600 West Russell Street.

Flick & Float at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls features the movie The Princess & The Frog. Show time is 2 p.m. Inner tubes will be provided. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

Valentine movies playing at the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Sleepless in Seattle and Moonstruck, both rated PG and Notting Hill, rated PG-13.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Land and Minari, both rated PG-13 and Judas and the Black Messiah, rated R.