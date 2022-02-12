SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Trophy Show, hosted by the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors, features more than 12-hundred tables of guns for sale, swapping or just admiring. The Gun Show is taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.

The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival wraps up today with Ski & Snowboard Races at Great Bear Ski Valley. Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to race. Registration closes at 12:15 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee with the chance to win a trophy and door prizes. The races start at 1 p.m. Regular skiing and snowboarding is still open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Winter Carnival is a benefit for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

If the Winter Olympics have inspired you to strap on a pair of ice skates, The Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls is hosting open indoor skating from 1-3 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children and seniors

Enjoy a Sunday dip in the pool at the Midco Aquatic Center. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is a daily admission or an active swim pass.

Exhibits on display at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smokey Eyes: From Bathrooms to Barbershops, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design, Scenes of Sioux Falls and the Bottle and the Ballot. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include 10 Things I Hate About You, rated PG-13 and the new release, Drive My Car (NR).

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, Backyard Wilderness and Great Barrier Reef.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include How to Train Your Dragon, rated PG, plus Death on the Nile, Marry Me and Blacklight, all rated PG-13.