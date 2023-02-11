DAVIS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy a small town shopping experience in Davis, SD. The Indoor Vintage Market is taking place at four shopping locations, all within walking distance, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items for sale include antiques, vintage, salvaged, up-cycled, furniture and home decor.

The Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo wraps up today at The Monument in Rapid City. More than 100 dealers and vendors showcasing their products and services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children, $24 for a family pass. All proceeds benefit South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, the Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club and the Naja Shriners Transportation Fund. Kids activities include face painting, archery, an obstacle course and a paintball shooting range.

The Crossthreads Fiber Guild is hosting Fiber Fun at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Everyone interesting in knitting, crocheting and needle work is invited to work on projects from 1-4 p.m., or just enjoy the company of fellow fiber friends.

While you’re at the museum, check out the exhibits that include Northern Plains Native Americans, Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes plus Pheasants on the Plains and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Now showing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls: the Academy Award-nominated Turning Red, rated PG.

New in movie theaters this weekend: Magic Mike’s Last Dance, rated R.

Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting Skiing & Snowboarding Races from 1-3 p.m. Skiing and snowboarding hours are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tubing goes from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy a day on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Strap on a pair of skates at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks. They’re located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1 for children, $2 for seniors and $3 for adults.

The skating rink at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City is open from noon to 8 p.m. Mountain Time. Skate rentals are $5.