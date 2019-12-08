Sunday Boredom Busters: December 8th

SIOUX FALLS, (KELO) — The Barnett Family Singers present Angels Among Us — Holiday Music to Fight Mental Illness. The concert is at 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church in downtown Sioux Falls. Admission is free, but you’re asked to make a donation to support mental health programs for the kids at Children’s Home Society

First Lutheran Church in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a German Christmas Service starting at 2 p.m. The service will be held in the German language with German Christmas songs. Coffee and German cookies are available after the service.

The Singing Boys of Sioux Falls present their Christmas Concert, A Winter Fantasy at 3 p.m. at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. An offering will be taken during the concert. Refreshments follow the performance.

Step back in time to the very First Christmas during the Streets of Bethlehem at Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Everyone is invited to this living nativity from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free.

Faith Family Church in Sioux Falls is hosting Treasures of Christmas an evening of Christian music and pageantry starting at 6 p.m Admission is free. Come early for coffee, cider and cookies.

The Dance Gallery of South Dakota presents the Nutcracker. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Tripp Fire Department is serving a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire hall on Tripp’s Main Street. The cost is $8. Free for children 10 and younger. Proceeds will go to firefighting and life-saving equipment.

VFW Post 628 in Sioux Falls is serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $6, $2 for children.

Ski season is underway at Terry Peak in the northern Black Hills. The Stewart, Snow Carpet and Surprise Express lifts are running today.

Enjoy the holiday lights on display at Falls Park during Winter Wonderland. You can check out the festive lighting daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 5th. Admission is free.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mex is hosting Holiday Sole for Kids. When you eat at the Sioux Falls restaurant through December 15th, your $1 donation or more will go to purchase new sneakers for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink, Volcanoes and The Polar Express.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Playmobil: The Movie, rated PG, Dark Waters rated PG-13 and Waves, rated R.