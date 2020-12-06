Sunday Boredom Busters: December 6th

HARTFORD, SD (KELO) — Hartford Hometown Christmas features several holiday events taking place in Hartford, SD. Activities include a chamber breakfast served at the fire station from 7-10:30 a.m. A vendor show takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Dakota Plains Event Center. A Gingerbread House Contest goes from 1-5 p.m. at the Hartford Senior Center. A Parade of Lights on Main Street starts at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks at the high school begin at 7:30 p.m.

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park features more than 350-thousand lights on display throughout the park from 5 p.m. to midnight. The five-story tower atop the Visitor Information Center is open until 9 p.m. Winter Wonderland runs nightly through January 10th.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees on display at the South Dakota capitol in Pierre. The free display runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD. The hours are from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free but donation boxes are available.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 17-thousand lights. It runs nightly through January 3rd. You’re asked to make a donation to Canines for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta.

Lights On Linden is a Christmas light show synchronized to your favorite Christmas songs in Luverne, Minnesota. The display runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Lights on Linden is located at 1010 Linden Street.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents It’s a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play. The performance is at 2 p.m. in the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Racin’ Ranchin’ & Ropin’ Extravaganza at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds features team roping. The competition gets underway at 10 a.m. in the Expo Building. Admission is free.

Also at the Expo Building, holiday shoppers will want to check out Benson’s Flea Market. Vendors are selling their products from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2. Free for kids 12 and under.

The Sioux Falls Model Railroad Club is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds. You can see trains operated on South Dakota’s largest permanent model railroad layout inside the clubhouse, located on the north end of the fairgrounds, west of the armory. Admission is free.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features several exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot: Prohibition and Women’s Suffrage, Let’s Ride: Vintage Motorcycles and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

New holiday movie releases playing at a theater near you include Half Brothers and All My Life, both rated PG-13.

Enjoy a pro football double-header on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. with The NFL Today. The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Minnesota Vikings at noon. That’s followed by Philadelphia at Green Bay at 3:25 p.m.