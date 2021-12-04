Sunday Boredom Busters: December 5th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting Streets of Bethlehem, a family-friendly interactive drama about the night Jesus was born. Visitors can walk through the Bethlehem marketplace and also see live animals and visit the nativity. The hours are from 1-4 p.m.

Hometown Christmas in Hartford, SD includes sleigh rides and a live nativity starting at noon, community caroling at 2 p.m. A tree lighting and Parade of Lights gets underway at 5:30 p.m.

The Gift & Thrift vintage store in Sioux Falls is hosting a Holiday Open House from noon to 6 p.m. The open house will include sales, discounts and giveaways.

American Legion Post 15 is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls. The cost is $6, $2 for children. Proceeds go toward Boys State & Legion Baseball.

Pet Supplies Plus in Sioux Falls is hosting a Pawliday Extravaganza that includes arts and crafts for dogs, treats for both dogs and people, plus free nail trims. The hours are from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 with all proceeds going to Big Paws Canine.

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Show time is at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house this weekend at their club building on the north side of the W.H Lyon Fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Falls Park is aglow for the holidays with Winter Wonderland. You can check out the colorful lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 9th.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 25-thousand lights. You’re asked to make a donation to Big Paws Canine and K9 for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta Street.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free, but donation drop-boxes are posted in the park. The money goes toward park improvements.

Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and crafts during Benson’s Flea Market at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50 for adults, free for children 12 and under.

Holiday films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Muppet Christmas Carol, rated G, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, rated PG-13 and Die Hard, rated R.

New in theaters this weekend, Encouter, rated R.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs at noon. That’s followed by The Buffalo Bills at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m.