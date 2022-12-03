SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting Streets of Bethlehem, a family-friendly interactive drama about the night Jesus was born. Visitors can walk through the Bethlehem marketplace and also see live animals and visit the nativity. The hours are from 1-4 p.m.

It’s the final Sioux Falls performance of the Disney on Ice production of Find Your Hero. Show time is at 1 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Santa Day at the Canton Barn features Santa & Mrs. Claus, plus horse-drawn wagon rides from 2-5 p.m. Canton Area Toys for Tots will be collecting toys and cash donations.

Winterfest in Luverne, Minnesota wraps up with a Waffle Feed from 9 a.m. to noon. A free-will donation will support local Masons. There will also be a free showing of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Palace Theater at 2 p.m. Children attending the showing will receive a free gift.

The Tripp Fire Department is hosting a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. Serving time is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tripp Fire Hall. The cost is $8, children 10 and under are free. Proceeds will go toward purchasing new firefighting equipment and fire prevention education.

All aboard the Lebahn Family Christmas Train Rides in Oldham, South Dakota. The rides go from 5-8 p.m. beginning and ending at the Oldham gym. There will be a baked potato meal in the gym from 4-7 p.m. A free-will donation will be collected to support cancer patient Adam Nelson from Lake Preston.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Benson’s Flea Market features vendors selling items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Expo Center of the fairgrounds. Admission is $2.50, free for children 12 and under.

The Al Opland Singers present their concert The Colors of Christmas. The performance is at 2 p.m. in the Pipestone Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $7 to $15.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $7, $2 for children. Proceeds go to Boys State & Legion baseball.

Pet Supplies Plus in Sioux Falls is hosting Meowy Woofmas from 1-3 p.m. There will be a hot chocolate bar, goodies for humans and their four legged friends, plus ornament paw art, games and raffles.

Terry Peak Ski Area in the Northern Black Hills is open for the weekend. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include White Christmas (NR) and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, rated PG.

Movies playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and The Polar Express.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include I Heard the Bells (NR) plus Project Iceman (NR) and Violent Night, rated R.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Wisconsin Herd at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Tip-off is 3:05 p.m.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. At noon, the New York Jets take on the Minnesota Vikings. That’s followed by Kansas City at Cincinnati at 3:25 p.m.