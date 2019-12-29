Breaking News
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 29th

Boredom Busters

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — If the snow’s keeping you homebound today, you’ll still have time this week to check out holiday lights in Sioux Falls. Winter Wonderland at Falls Park features festive lighting on display nightly through next Sunday. Admission is free.

Silverstar is hosting the Winter Wonder-Wash at its East 10th Street location nighly through New Year’s Eve. It costs $15 to enter. Proceeds go to the Silverstar Community Foundation a non-profit which helps local families in-need.

The two Christmas Tree drop-off sites are open in Sioux Falls. They’re located on East Chambers Street by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility and on North Lyon Boulevard, west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The drop-offs are closed on New Year’s Day.

If you’re in downtown Sioux Falls this holiday week, go to the Old Courthouse Museum which features exhibits on women’s suffrage, prohibition, medicine and the story of South Sioux Falls.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink, Volcanoes and The Polar Express.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Spies in Disguise, rated PG and Uncut Gems, rated R.

