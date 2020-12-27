Sunday Boredom Busters: December 27th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The free Christmas tree drop-off sites are now open in Sioux Falls. The locations are at East Chambers Street by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and on North Lyon Boulevard west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. Be sure to remove all ornaments and no artificial trees.

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park features more than 350-thousand lights on display throughout the park from 5 p.m. to midnight. The tower atop the Visitor Information Center is open until 9 p.m. Winter Wonderland runs nightly through January 10th.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD. The hours are from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free but donation boxes are available.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 17-thousand lights. It runs nightly through January 3rd. You’re asked to make a donation to Canines for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta.

It’s the final night of Lights On Linden in Luverne Minnesota. The display runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at 1010 Linden Street.

Classic movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Mary Poppins, Rocky and Some Like It Hot.

New holiday movie releases playing at a theater near you include Wonder Woman 1984 and News of the World, both rated PG-13 and Promising Young Woman, rated R.

The Polar Express is playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion. The movie plays at 2 p.m.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out the new 2-story Prehistoric Adventure Climber plus the “Grow It” interactive weather and agriculture exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features several exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot: Prohibition and Women’s Suffrage, Let’s Ride: Vintage Motorcycles and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. with The NFL Today. That’s followed by Indianapolis at Pittsburgh at noon.