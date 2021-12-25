Sunday Boredom Busters: December 26

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The free Christmas tree drop-off sites are now open in Sioux Falls. The east side location is at 1015 East Chambers Street, by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility. The west side location is at 100 North Lyon Boulevard. You’ll need to remove all lights, ornaments, decorations and stands from the tree. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

It’s the final day to check out Christmas at the Capitol, the holiday display featuring dozens of decorated trees in the state capitol rotunda in Pierre, SD. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Falls Park is aglow for the holidays with Winter Wonderland. You can check out the colorful lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 9th.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 25-thousand lights. You’re asked to make a donation to Big Paws Canine and K9 for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta Street and runs through January 2nd.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD from 5-10 p.m. through January 2nd. Admission is free, but donation drop-boxes are posted in the park. The money goes toward park improvements.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Sound of Music, rated PG, the Marx Brothers comedy, Duck Soup (NR) plus The French Dispatch, rated R.

There are several new holiday releases playing at a theater near you including Sing 2, and American Underdog, both rated PG, plus The Matrix Resurrections, Licorice Pizza and The King’s Man, all rated R.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. The Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots at noon. That’s followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:25 p.m.