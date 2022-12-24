SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can see this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral performance from the warm comfort of your living room. The Journey in Faith broadcast will air at noon Central Time and at 6:30 p.m. on KELOXTRA. Our West River viewers can watch the performance at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time on The CW of the Black Hills.

Our televised Christmas services on KELOLAND TV include Celebrate Church at 5:30 a.m., Catholic Diocese at 10 a.m., Bethany Mennonite Church at 1 p.m., Brookings First United Methodist Church at 2 p.m.

KELOXTRA will be airing Celebrate Church at 11 a.m. and Worship at Bethany at 4 p.m. The CW of the Black Hills will broadcast Calvary Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. Mountain Time and Worship at Bethany at 11 a.m.

The Union Gospel Mission is hosting a Christmas Day Celebration which includes three meal and prayer services along with toy and clothing distributions. The event times are 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 o’clock.

Christmas at the Capitol presents a Merry Prairie Christmas in Pierre, SD. The free holiday display features dozens of decorated trees in the state capitol rotunda and hallways. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Terry Peak Ski Area in the Northern Black Hills has reopened following the winter storm. But expect delays due to the cold. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out any number of neighborhood light displays in Sioux Falls. They include Lights on Lotta, Holidays on Holbrook, Tribbey Trail, Myers Crazy for Christmas, plus Snowflake Lane, Penguin Lane, Candy Cane Lane and Polar Bear Lane.

Falls Park is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features thousands of festive lights shining brightly each night through January 8th. Admission is free.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, rated PG, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, rated PG-13 and Babylon, rate R.

Enjoy Christmas Day football on KELOLAND TV. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Denver Broncos at the Los Angeles Rams at 3:30 p.m.