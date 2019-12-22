Sunday Boredom Busters: December 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls outdoor skate rinks are open for the winter. The rinks are located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks. Today’s hours are from 1-8 p.m.

It’s the opening weekend of the season at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Skiers, snowboarders and tubers can hit the slopes from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents Tuesdays With Morrie. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $30.

Calling all pickleball players in Sioux Falls: there will be drop-in play at Terry Redlin Elementary from 1-5 p.m. Pickleball is an easy sport for beginners and experienced players that combines the racket skills of badminton and tennis.

Enjoy the holiday lights on display at Falls Park during Winter Wonderland. You can check out the festive lighting daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 5th. Admission is free.

The Arc of Dreams adds a steely shimmer to the holidays in downtown Sioux Falls. It spans the Big Sioux River next to Cherapa Place and is the permanent centerpiece of the SculptureWalk displays on sidewalks throughout downtown.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink, Volcanoes and The Polar Express.

New movies playing at a theater near you include Cats, rated PG, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, rated PG-13 and Bombshell, rated R.