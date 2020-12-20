Sunday Boredom Busters: December 20th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Winter Wonderland at Falls Park features more than 350-thousand lights on display throughout the park from 5 p.m. to midnight. The tower atop the Visitor Information Center is open until 9 p.m. Winter Wonderland runs nightly through January 10th.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees on display at the South Dakota capitol in Pierre. The free display runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD. The hours are from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free but donation boxes are available.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 17-thousand lights. It runs nightly through January 3rd. You’re asked to make a donation to Canines for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta.

Lights On Linden is a Christmas light show synchronized to your favorite Christmas songs in Luverne, Minnesota. The display runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Lights on Linden is located at 1010 Linden Street.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features several exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot: Prohibition and Women’s Suffrage, Let’s Ride: Vintage Motorcycles and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

New holiday movie releases playing at a theater near you include Monster Hunter, rated PG-13 and Fatale, rated R.

Movies playing at the newly-renovated State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey plus Love Actually.

Enjoy a pro football double-header here on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. with The NFL Today. Then the San Francisco 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys at noon. That’s followed by Kansas City at New Orleans, at 3:25 p.m.