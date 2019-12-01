Sunday Boredom Busters: December 1st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy splashing, spiking and cinema at the Midco Aquatic Center. Water volleyball goes from noon to 5 p.m. Players must be able to comfortably stand in 4-feet of water. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission fee.

Also at the Midco Aquatic Center, the Flick & Float movie features The Grinch. Show time is at 2 p.m. Inner tubes will be provided

The Dance Gallery of South Dakota presents the Nutcracker. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce is serving a Hometown Christmas Breakfast at the Hartford Fire Hall from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The cost is a free-will donation with all proceeds going to local non-profits.

Enjoy the holiday lights on display at Falls Park during Winter Wonderland. You can check out the festive lighting daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 5th. Admission is free.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mex is hosting Holiday Sole for Kids. When you eat at the Sioux Falls restaurant through December 15th, your $1 donation or more will go to purchase new sneakers for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink, Volcanoes and The Polar Express.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Knives Out, rated PG-13 and Queen & Slim, rated R.