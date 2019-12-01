1  of  39
Closings & Delays
Armour UCC Britton Lutheran Parish Canton Senior Center City of Aberdeen City of Chamberlain City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Gregory City of Hartford City of Huron City of Redfield City of Salem City of Winner Colman Lutheran Church Community Reformed Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church First American Lutheran Church in Tripp First English Lutheran Church Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Aberdeen Grace Free Lutheran Church Bruce, SD Hope Lutheran Church - Delmont Our Savior Lutheran Church - Corsica Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aberdeen Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Veblen Plymouth church - Aberdeen Redfield United Methodist Church Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Long Lake, SD Salem-Zion Mennonite Church St. James Lutheran Church Leola, SD and Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lon St. John's Lutheran Church, Groton Trinity Lutheran Church Tulare United Church United in Faith Parish UMC - Burke Unity of the Black Hills Spiritual Center Vivian Lutheran Church Volga Area Community Arts Wagner Indian Health Services Zion Lutheran Church in Aberdeen

Sunday Boredom Busters: December 1st

Boredom Busters

by:

Posted: / Updated:
11boredombusters_225184530621

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy splashing, spiking and cinema at the Midco Aquatic Center. Water volleyball goes from noon to 5 p.m. Players must be able to comfortably stand in 4-feet of water. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission fee.

Also at the Midco Aquatic Center, the Flick & Float movie features The Grinch. Show time is at 2 p.m. Inner tubes will be provided

The Dance Gallery of South Dakota presents the Nutcracker. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce is serving a Hometown Christmas Breakfast at the Hartford Fire Hall from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The cost is a free-will donation with all proceeds going to local non-profits.

Enjoy the holiday lights on display at Falls Park during Winter Wonderland. You can check out the festive lighting daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 5th. Admission is free.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mex is hosting Holiday Sole for Kids. When you eat at the Sioux Falls restaurant through December 15th, your $1 donation or more will go to purchase new sneakers for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink, Volcanoes and The Polar Express.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Knives Out, rated PG-13 and Queen & Slim, rated R.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests