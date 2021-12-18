Sunday Boredom Busters: December 19th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Rodeo Extravaganza wraps up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgounds with Truck Roping. The event gets underway at 10 a.m. in the Expo Center. Admission is free.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on East 57th Street in Sioux Falls is hosting a Live Nativity from 1-3 p.m. Enter the parking lot off Dubuque Avenue and from the sidewalk, or from your car, following the signs reading the story of the birth of Jesus with the nativity at the end.

Maurice Reformed Church in Maurice, IA is hosting a Traveling Nativity from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A horse-drawn wagon will lead you down a lit path to events leading up to the birth of Jesus. Enjoy warm refreshments inside the church. Free-will donations will go to the youth group’s summer mission trip to Puerto Rico.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

Tidings & Tinsel is a display of Christmas trees on the second floor lobby of the Washington Pavilion. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. The display is up through January 9th. Also, check out Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree and enjoy an evening light show synced to favorite holiday songs outside the Pavilion. The movie The Polar Express is playing at 5:30 p.m.

Christmas at the Capitol features dozens of decorated trees in the state capitol rotunda in Pierre, SD. You can check out the festive display daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th.

Falls Park is aglow for the holidays with Winter Wonderland. You can check out the colorful lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 9th.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 25-thousand lights. You’re asked to make a donation to Big Paws Canine and K9 for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta Street.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free, but donation drop-boxes are posted in the park. The money goes toward park improvements.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include It’s a Wonderful Life, Jingle All The Way and The Nativity Story, all rated PG.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Spider-Man: No Way Home, rated PG-13 and Nightmare Alley, rated R.