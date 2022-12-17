SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Join the Sioux Falls Jewish community in celebrating Chanukah with a Menorah Lighting ceremony at The Empire Mall. It’s taking place at 4:30 p.m. near the Children’s Play Area. The ceremony will feature a menorah made entirely out of donated food cans for Feeding South Dakota. The free event also includes treats and crafts.

The Table Ministry is presenting a Live Nativity in the parking lot of Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill. Activities get underway at 6 p.m. including servings of hot cocoa & cider, a visit by Santa Claus and holiday fellowship. Visitors are asked to donate a free-will offering to the ministry.

The Premiere Playhouse presents the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $35.

The Sioux Falls Lutheran School Booster Club is hosting a Cookie Walk. Walkers can fill a box with treats for $10 from 2-4 p.m. The menu includes cookies, candies, fudge and caramels.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $7 for adults, $2 for children.

There’s no shortage of neighborhood light displays to check out in Sioux Falls. They include Lights on Lotta, Holidays on Holbrook, Tribbey Trail, Myers Crazy for Christmas, plus Snowflake Lane, Penguin Lane, Candy Cane Lane and Polar Bear Lane.

Falls Park is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features thousands of festive lights shining brightly each night through January 8th. Admission is free.

Films playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Muppet Christmas Carol, rated G, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, rated PG-13 and The Banshees of Inisherin, rated R.

Movies playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and The Polar Express.

New in theaters: the much-anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, rated PG-13.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans at noon. That’s followed by the Cincinnati Bengals at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m.