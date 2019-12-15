Sunday Boredom Busters: December 15th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snowmobile season officially begins in South Dakota today. You can start riding more than 15-hundreds miles of trails in East and West River, snow cover permitting, from now through March 31st.

Terry Peak in the northern Black Hills is now open 7-days a week. The Stewart Lift along with the Snow Carpet and Surprise Express lifts are running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An inflatable Action Tower and Wiggle Bridge will be featured at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls from noon to 5 p.m. Participants will need an active swim pass or pay a daily admission fee. The Midco Aquatic Center is located in Spellerberg Park.

Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne, MN is hosting a Live Nativity from 5-7 p.m. A chili & soup supper will also be served. Admission is free.

Canton Lutheran Church is hosting a Living Nativity & Cantata. It starts with a Soup Supper served from 5-7 p.m. The Living Nativity runs every half hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Christmas Cantata is at 4 p.m. Your free will donation will go to a scholarship fund.

The Al Opland Singers present Friends & Family Christmas Chorale Concert at 2 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Pipestone, MN. Tickets go from $7 to $17.

This is the final day of the Holiday Sole for Kids fundraiser at Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mex in Sioux Falls. Your donations will go to purchase new sneakers for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Enjoy the holiday lights on display at Falls Park during Winter Wonderland. You can check out the festive lighting daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 5th. Admission is free.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink, Volcanoes and The Polar Express.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Jumanji: The Next Level and Black Christmas, both rated PG-13 and Richard Jewell, rated R.