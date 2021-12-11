Sunday Boredom Busters: December 12th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — First Lutheran Church in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting its annual German Christmas Service. The German language service begins at 2 p.m. and also features German Christmas songs. Enjoy coffee, German cookies and other goodies following the service.

Canton Lutheran Church is hosting a Living Nativity at 5:30, 6 & 6:30 p.m. A Soup Supper and Basket Raffle takes place from 5-7 p.m. A free-will offering will go the 2022 Youth Group Gathering.

The Slayton, MN Chamber of Commerce is hosting a USO Show, featuring music by the Fulda Area Big Band and area vocalists. The show starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Murray County Central Auditorium. Admission is $18.

Christmas at the Capitol features dozens of decorated trees in the state capitol rotunda in Pierre, SD. You can check out the festive display daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th.

Falls Park is aglow for the holidays with Winter Wonderland. You can check out the colorful lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 9th.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 25-thousand lights. You’re asked to make a donation to Big Paws Canine and K9 for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta Street.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free, but donation drop-boxes are posted in the park. The money goes toward park improvements.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include White Christmas (NR), Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, rated PG, plus a new release, C’mon C’mon, rated R.

Other new releases playing at a theater near you include West Side Story, rated PG-13 and Don’t Look Up, rated R.

It’s Teddy Bear Toss Night for local charities at the Stampede hockey team’s game against the Tri-City Storm. The puck drops at 4:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. The Las Vegas Raiders play the Kansas City Chiefs at noon, followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m.