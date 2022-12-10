SIOUX FALL, SD (KELO) — The ACE Academy in Sioux Fall is hosting a Kids’ Holiday Market from 1-4 p.m. Items in the market are priced at just $5 so children can experience gift giving at an affordable rate. While the kids are shopping, adults are invited to enjoy refreshments and shop at the bake sale. There will also be photos with Santa Claus. Admission is free.

First Congregational Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a German Christmas Service starting at 2 p.m. This is the 50th year of the service, which had traditionally been held next-door at First Lutheran Church. There will be coffee, German cookies and other treats served after the service.

Canton Lutheran Church is hosting a Live Nativity with showings at 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. There will also be a soup supper in the fellowship hall. A Christmas Celebration Cantata will be at 4 p.m.

The Grace Lutheran Church choir in Sioux Falls presents the cantata Let There Be Christmas. The performance is at 6 p.m.

Vendors are selling handmade crafts and other items during the Holiday Market in Watertown, SD. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Codington County Extension Complex. Lunch and a snack bar will be available. Admission is $1, which will be donated to a local charity. Children 12 and under are free.

The Mighty Corson Art Players present Twas the Night Before… The performance is at 2:30 p.m. in the Corson Playhouse. Tickets are $20.

The Good Night Theatre Collective presents Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. The performance is at 4 p.m. in the Canton Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and $20.

The Crossthreads Fiber Guild is hosting Fiber Fun at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Everyone interesting in knitting, crocheting and needle work is invited to work on projects from 1-4 p.m., or just enjoy the company of fellow fiber friends.

While you’re at the museum, check out the newest display Northern Plains Native Americans: Connection with the Natural World, along with the other exhibits inside the museum. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Falls Park is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features thousands of festive lights shining brightly each night through January 8th. Admission is free.

Myers Crazy for Christmas is a nightly, synchronized holiday light display featuring music, inflatatables and a Santa’s mailbox. It’s taking place along Hawthorne Avenue from 26th to 27th Streets and at Hawthorne and S. Willow Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Terry Peak Ski Area in the Northern Black Hills is now open 7-days a week. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Muppet Christmas Carol, rated G, A Christmas Story, rated PG and The Banshees of Inisherin, rated R.

Movies playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and The Polar Express.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Kansas City Chiefs at the Denver Broncos at 3 p.m.