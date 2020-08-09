Sunday Boredom Busters: August 9th

STURGIS, SD (KELO) — It’s another full day of biker activities at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Events include a Flying Piston Benefit Breakfast at 9:30 a.m., a Mayor’s Charity Poker Tournament at 1 p.m., drag races at 1 & 6 p.m., plus concerts by Trapt and Smash Mouth.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m.. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music from 2-5 p.m.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Explore the newest addition in the Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion. “Grow It!” is a science exhibit sponsored and designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing in the pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Mysteries of the Unseen World at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Into America’s Wild at 2:15 p.m.

