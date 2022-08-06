SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s another day of fun at the fair during the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls. Today’s activities at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds include a Pioneer Lane church service at 9 a.m., carnival rides open at noon, a kids pedal pull at 1 p.m., and 38 Special with American Scarecrows performing in the grandstand at 8 p.m. Admission to the fair is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under.

Musical performances at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally today include Arcana Kings, Matt Farris, Logan Mize, Slaughter and Uncle Cracker.

The Sioux River Folk Festival wraps up today at Newton Hills State Park near Canton, SD. Performances include Wake Up Saved at 11 a.m., The Foxgloves at noon followed by The Two Tracks at 1 p.m. Admission is $10.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $7, $2 for children. The breakfast also includes a bake sale.

The Madison Car Show features classic vehicles on display at the Historic Prairie Village from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

Today’s the final day that Frank Olson Pool in Sioux Falls is open for summer swimming. The hours are 1-8 p.m. The other city pools and aquatic centers will be closing in the days ahead on a staggered schedule as the season winds down.

The Heartland County Corn Maze is open for the season on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg, SD. You’re invited to navigate through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs from noon to 5 p.m. Admission runs from $5 to $8. It’s free for kids 4 and under.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, rated PG, plus Super 8 and Forrest Gump, both rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Backyard Wilderness.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Easter Sunday, rated PG-13 and Bullet Train, rated R.