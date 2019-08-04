Sunday Boredom Busters: August 4th

CANTON, SD (KELO) — The Sioux River Folk Festival wraps up today at Newton Hills State Park near Canton. Performers include Wake Up Saved at 11 a.m., Matt Fockler at noon and the Steel City Jug Slammers at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 14 and under. A park entrance license is also required.

Levitt at the Falls presents Minneapolis singer-songwriter Annie Mack. Her free concert at the Levitt shell in downtown Sioux Falls is at 5 p.m. There is free parking at city meters, ramps and lots. Parking is also available at Raven Industries, Lutheran Social Services and the east lot of Cherapa Place.

Enjoy carnival rides, 4-H exhibits and, of course, all the food at the Sioux Empire Fair. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to midnight at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.. Admssion is $10 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 5 and under. Hairball performs at 8 p.m. in the grandstand. The concert is free with a fair admission. The Sioux Empire Fair runs through August 10th.

The Madison Car Show at Prairie Village features street rods, lassic cars, pickups, muscle cars and motorcycles on display starting at 11 a.m. Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer. The band will perform a free concert at Terrace Park at 8 p.m. .

Beresford’s Old Fashioned Weekend wraps up today with a Community Church Service in the Park at 10:30 a.m. That’s followed by a Pot Luck Dinner at the Lions Shelter. The cost is a free-will donation.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New in theaters this weekend: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, rated PG-13.