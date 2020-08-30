Sunday Boredom Busters: August 30th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Angels With A Dream Car Show is a benefit for Make A Wish South Dakota. The car show takes place from noon to 3 p.m. at Great Bear Recreation Park. There will also be wine tasting, a silent auction, raffles and live music. Admission is free-will donation.

Gourmet Guys is a food-sampling fundraiser for Active Generations in Sioux Falls. Enjoy food, complimentary wines, beers and live music in three hourly shifts starting at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $45. There will also be outdoor seating. Masks are encouraged and temperatures will be checked.

The Central States Fair wraps up today in Rapid City. Carnival rides are open from noon to 5 p.m.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m.. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music from 2-5 p.m.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Explore the newest addition in the Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion. “Grow It!” is a science exhibit sponsored and designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing in the pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Mysteries of the Unseen World at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Into America’s Wild at 2:15 p.m.

Movies playing at the Century Theaters in Sioux Falls include The Personal History of David Copperfield, rated PG, The New Mutants, rated PG-13 and Unhinged, rate R.

Cool off by enjoying a day at Wild Water West, which features the Tornado Alley tube slide, a wave pool, Lazy River, go-karts and bumper boats. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s located west of Sioux Falls on 466th Avenue.