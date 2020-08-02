Sunday Boredom Busters: August 2nd

BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Racing returns to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon tonight. The All-Star Circuit of Champions gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

Day two of the Sioux Empire Fair features a grandstand concert by Hairball with the Ron Keel Band. The music starts at 8 p.m. The show is free with a paid fair admission, which is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under. Today’s fair hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The midway opens at noon. The fair runs through Saturday.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music from 2-5 p.m.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Explore the newest addition in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. “Grow It!” is a science exhibit sponsored and designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features more than 3-thousand square feet of agriculture-themed exhibits, plus learn about South Dakota weather conditions in a 4D theater experience. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Film’s playing in the pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Mysteries of the Unseen World at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Into America’s Wild at 2:15 p.m.

It’s First Responders Day at the Canaries baseball game against the Chicago Dogs. First pitch is 5:05 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium.