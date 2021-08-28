Sunday Boredom Busters: August 29th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You’ll be seeing plenty of runners racing through the streets of Sioux Falls Sunday morning. The Sioux Falls Marathon starts at 6:30 a.m. from Howard Wood Field. That’s followed by the Half-Marathon at 7 a.m. The 10K gets underway at 7:15 a.m. The Miracle 5K begins at 10 a.m.

Jam Against Hunger is a free all-ages concert at Terrace Park in Sioux Falls. The music starts at 1 p.m. Your donation of a non-perishable food item will go to Feeding South Dakota.

Tommy Binford is the featured performer at Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Gates open at noon. The music starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music by Amy Ellsworth from 2-5 p.m.

The Montrose Music Festival wraps up today along the banks of the Vermillion River in Montrose, SD. The festival is highlighted by free performances by musicians and vendors displaying their works of art.

The Steam Threshing Jamboree at Historic Prairie Village in Madison, SD includes a community church service, a flea market, train rides, threshing demonstrations, a tractor pull plus car and giant machinery parades. Admission is $12, $2 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

Visitors to the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, SD are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

The Corn Maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls features more than 7 acres of twists, turns and dead ends. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10.

The Good Earth Farm in Lennox, SD is hosting Sundays at the Farm. There will be yard games and a food truck at the farm from 1-5 p.m. Pets are welcome. Coolers are not.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Casablanca, rated PG, Whiplash and National Lampoon’s Vacation, both rated R.

New in theaters this weekend: Candyman, rated R.

Enjoy a night of racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18, $10 for students, free for children 12 and under.