MADISON, SD (KELO) — The Steam Threshing Jamboree wraps up today at Historic Prairie Village near Madison, SD. Activities include steam & horse threshing, sawmill demonstrations, parades, plus train and carousel rides. The hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music by Elisabeth Hunstad from 2-5 p.m.

The gospel group Liberty Quartet performs at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The free concert is at 6 p.m.

You can still escape the late-summer heat at one public pool that’s still open in Sioux Falls. The Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center is open from 1-8 p.m.

It’s the final day of swimming at the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park in Rapid City. The hours are 1-6 p.m. Mountain Time. You can swim for free with a donation of adult winter apparel items.

The Rapid City Public Library is hosting a Pop-Up Library at the Robbinsdale Park Bicycle Playground. The pop-up library opens at noon.

Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church & School in Sioux Falls is hosting a Bethel Bike Ride. The bike ride starts at 1 p.m. at the church and ends at the church, with trips to Legacy Park or Family Park along the way. Snacks and refreshments will be served after the ride.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Kansas City Monarchs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Wind your way through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Be sure to check out this year’s top sculpture awarded to Carpe Carp, by Christine Knapp from Colorado.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Jungle Book rated G, Drop Dead Gorgeous, rated PG-13 and Mad Max: Fury Road, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Pandas: The Journey Home.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Invitation, rated PG-13 and Three Thousand Years of Longing, rated R.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. Races start at 8 p.m. Admissions is $35 for adults, $20 for children and free for ages 12 and under.