Sunday Boredom Busters: August 25th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Jam Against Hunger is an afternoon of music to benefit Feeding South Dakota. The free all-ages concert goes from 1-6 p.m. at the Terrace Park band shell in Sioux Falls. You’re asked to a bring non-perishable food donation for Feeding South Dakota.

Augustana Lutheran Church and Pueblo de Dios are hosting a Block Party Fiesta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free fiesta includes a bi-lingual worship with the blessing of the backpacks, plus games, music and food from Central America and North America. Augustana Lutheran is located at 235 N. Prairie Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Coast 2 Coast Sports & Fitness is hosting a Coastin’ for Cancer Functional Run starting at 10 a.m. at Cherry Rock Park in Sioux Falls. Proceeds will support the JY6 Foundation, which is dedicated to raising funds for pediatric cancer research.

Customers at The Empire Mall can take a break from shopping to enjoy carnival rides. The rides are operating in the Mall parking lot from 1-11 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, S.D. features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Find your way through 11 acres of twists and turns at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Overcomer, rated PG, plus Angel Has Fallen and Ready or Not, both rated R.