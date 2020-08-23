Sunday Boredom Busters: August 23rd

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — The Central States Fair in Rapid City is celebrating its 75th year. Today’s activities include youth livestock shows in the morning; carnival rides starting at noon; the evening grandstand entertainment includes ZZ3, Sean Curtis and the Johnny Holm Band. The Central States Fair runs through next Sunday.

Century Theater 14 on the west side of Sioux Falls has reopened for movie audiences. Films playing include Words on Bathroom Walls, rated PG-13 plus Unhinged and Cut Throat City, both rated R. Masks are required in the theaters.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m.. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music from 2-5 p.m.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Explore the newest addition in the Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion. “Grow It!” is a science exhibit sponsored and designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing in the pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Mysteries of the Unseen World at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Into America’s Wild at 2:15 p.m.

Escape the heat by enjoying a day at Wild Water West, which features the Tornado Alley tube slide, a wave pool, Lazy River, go-karts and bumper boats. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s located west of Sioux Falls on 466th Avenue.

It’s Back to School Day at the Canaries baseball game against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is 5:05 p.m.