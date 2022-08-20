SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music by Link West from 2-5 p.m.

Archery Outfitters is celebrating its 25th year in business by hosting a 3D Archery Shoot & Open House from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The open house is free to attend. It costs $15 to shoot, $5 for members. There will also be drawings and giveaways.

Renner Days wrap up with a breakfast served at the American Legion from 8 a.m. to noon. Registration for the golf tournament is at 9 a.m. at Northern Links Golf Course.

Activities taking place today at the Central States Fair in Rapid City include a longhorn show at 10 a.m., carnival rides starting at noon, mutton bustin’ at 1 p.m. and PRCA Xtreme Broncs Final at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.

Wind your way through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Be sure to check out this year’s top sculpture awarded to Carpe Carp, by Christine Knapp from Colorado.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Films playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Beauty & the Beast, rated G, plus Stand by Me and Bridesmaids, both rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Backyard Wilderness.