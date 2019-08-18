Sunday Boredom Busters: August 18th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Air Show wraps up today at the South Dakota Air National Guard base. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Performances begin at 11 a.m. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Laurel Oaks and Terrace Park Aquatic Centers in SIoux Falls are inviting dog owners to bring their pooches into the pool from 3:30 to 5 p.m. There’s a limit of two dogs per person. No swimming by dog owners. No registration is required.

It’s Back to School Day at the Canaries baseball game against the Cleburne Railroaders. Earn a discount on Canaries tickets by donating school supplies. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is 6:05 p.m.

Riverboat Days in Yankton wrap up with Discovery Church Pancake Feed at 9 a.m., a Classic Cruisers Car Show at the softball diamond from noon to 4 p.m. Mogen’s Heroes performs from 3-5 p.m. at the amphitheater.

Archery Outfitters is hosting a 3D Archery Shoot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m All ages are welcome. Archer Outfitters is located at 1811 North Lowell Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Springdale Lutheran Church is inviting all military service members, veterans and their families to enjoy a free serving of hot dogs, chips and cookies, plus kids games and music. Serving time is from 4-6 p.m. Springdale Lutheran is located 2.5 miles north of Lake Alvin on 480th Avenue.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Find your way through eleven acres of twists and turns at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Angry Birds Movie 2, rated PG, Blinded by the Light and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, both rated PG-13, plus Good Boys, rated R