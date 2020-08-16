Sunday Boredom Busters: August 16th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You’re invited to the dedication and celebration of the new Rosie the Riveter Memorial Rose Garden in Sioux Falls. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park. The garden, the first for South Dakota, is part of a national network of “living memorials” to the women who supported the war efforts on the home front. This weekend marks the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender, ending World War II. The dedication will include the unveiling of an educational plaque, plus 1940’s era music sung by an a cappella group, and a 9-flag color guard.

Celebrating African American Composers and Culture is a livestream concert featuring classical and jazz music. The concert goes from 1-3 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. The performance is a fundraiser for the South Dakota African American History Museum.

The Barrel House and Hungry Hearts are hosting a Backpack & School Supply Giveaway from 2-5 p.m. The distribution will take place outside the Barrel House to ensure social distancing. Kids must be present to receive their backpacks.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m.. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music from 2-5 p.m.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Explore the newest addition in the Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion. “Grow It!” is a science exhibit sponsored and designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing in the pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Mysteries of the Unseen World at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Into America’s Wild at 2:15 p.m.

Escape the heat by enjoying a day at Wild Water West, which features the Tornado Alley tube slide, a wave pool, Lazy River, go-karts and bumper boats. Wild Water West is operating at 50-percent capacity and following Health Department guidelines. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s located west of Sioux Falls on 466th Avenue.

It’s Ag Night at the Canaries baseball game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is at 5:05 p.m.