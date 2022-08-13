PARKER, SD (KELO) — The Turner County Fair in Parker, SD doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, but there are pre-fair events taking place today. They include a ranch rodeo at 3 p.m. and a 4-H animal show also at 3 p.m. There will be a free meal served at Heritage Park starting at 4 p.m. with live music provided by Surfin’ Safari. The fair runs Monday through Thursday.

Palisade Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD is hosting a Pie & Ice Cream Social. It all starts with an outdoor worship service at 10 a.m. That’s followed by the social in the church basement at 11 a.m. There will be outdoor games in the afternoon with servings of watermelon. The cost is a free-will donation.

The Junkin Market features antiques, rustic, re-purposed and handmade crafts for sale at the Codington County Extension Building in Watertown, SD. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Today’s your last chance to swim at two Sioux Falls outdoor pools. The Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool close for the season after today. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

The Heartland County Corn Maze is open for the season on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg, SD. You’re invited to navigate through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs from noon to 5 p.m. Admission runs from $5 to $8. It’s free for kids 4 and under.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lake Country DockHounds at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Beauty and the Beast, rated G, Fire of Love, rated PG, and The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Backyard Wilderness.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Fall, rated PG-13 and Bodies Bodies Bodies, rated R.