Sunday Boredom Busters: August 11th

HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — The All Paws In Dog Show is a benefit for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The event runs from 2-4 p.m. at New Day Church in Harrisburg, SD and includes awards in cutest dog, best trick and best costume categories. There will also be a silent auction. Admission is a free-will donation.

Wings Gymnastics Academy is hosting a Community Block Party. The free party includes an open gym, dunk tank, outside games and music from 1-5 p.m. You can also register to win free prizes including a birthday party package. Wings Gymnastics Academy is located at 5825 S. Bahnson Avenue.

The Heartland County Corn Maze is open for another season. You can navigate through the 11-acre corn maze from noon to 5 p.m. It’s located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Ephemeral Productions presents Broadway and Beyond at the McKennan Park band shell. Local performers will will bring the magic of New York City to life in story, song and dance, beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Dora and the Lost City of Gold and The Art of Racing in the Rain, both rated PG, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, rated PG-13 and The Kitchen, rated R.