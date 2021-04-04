Sunday Boredom Busters: April 4th

PIERRE, SD (KELO) — The Pierre Elks Lodge is hosting its 68th annual Easter Egg Hunt. Hundreds of kids are expected to take part in the free hunt which begins at 1 p.m. on the lawn of the South Dakota governor’s residence.

The Passion and the Cross is a one act, 2-hour musical about the Easter story. The performance is at 4 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $15.

If you’re not ready to head to church to celebrate Easter, KELOLAND Media group will broadcast 3 services today. KELOLAND TV will air Mass from St. Joseph Cathedral at 10 a.m. That’s followed by an Easter service from Celebrate Church at 11 a.m. and Zion Lutheran Church at noon.

The State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls is showing the classic film Ben-Hur, rated G. Show time is at 2 p.m.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Girl Who Believes in Miracles, rated PG, Godzilla vs. Kong and The Unholy, both rated PG-13 and French Exit, rated R.