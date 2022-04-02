SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Pink Ladies Kickin’ Cancer Jam features local bands playing at the El Riad Shrine in downtown Sioux Falls. The music starts at 1 p.m. There will also be a dart tournament, raffles, a silent auction and bake sale. A $5 donation at the door gets you a meal ticket for walking tacos. All proceeds help local families affected by cancer.

The top bull riders in the world are competing in PBR: Unleash the Beast at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The action gets underway at 1:45 p.m. Purchase tickets at the KELOLAND Box Office.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $6, $2 for children. The breakfast also includes a bake sale.

The American Legion in Renner, SD is serving a Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 48th annual USD Wacipi is taking place at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on the Vermillion campus. The grand entry is at 1 p.m.

It’s the final day of skiing and snowboarding season in the northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and crafts during Benson’s Flea Market at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50 for adults, free for children 12 and under.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Innerspace, rated PG, Moneyball, rated PG-13 and the Academy Award-winning film, Coda, also rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Pandas: The Journey Home and Backyard Wilderness.

Exhibits on display at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smokey Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design, Scenes of Sioux Falls and the Bottle and the Ballot. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.