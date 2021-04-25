Sunday Boredom Busters: April 25th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Runners on your mark for the Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half-Marathon. The race begins at 7 a.m. in the parking lot of the Avera IT building located at 212 East 11th Street. Food vendors will be open for business at 8 a.m. The finish line party starts at 9 a.m. An awards program will be at 11 a.m.

American Legion Post 15 is hosting a Post Everlasting Ceremony to honor members who have passed away over the last year. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance on West Russell Street in Sioux Falls.

The Dakota String Quartet and the Dakota Wind Quintet will be performing a Stained Glass Concert at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Downtown Hartford, Inc. is hosting a Spring Art Show featuring local artists and student exhibits. The art show is taking place from 1-4 p.m. at 120 Main Events in Hartford. Admission is free.

Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites is an interactive exhibit at the Washington Pavilion where kids can embark on an imaginative adventure involving The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Snowy Day and Where’s Spot? Storyland is in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. That’s where you can also check out the 2-story Prehistoric Adventure Climber plus the “Grow It” interactive weather and agriculture exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot, Let’s Ride, the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and Pheasants on the Plains. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Another Round, NR and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Mortal Kombat and Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train, both rated R.