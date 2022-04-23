SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Coffea Roasterie in Sioux Falls is hosting a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees. The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. and includes a silent auction.

The El Riad Shrine Circus wraps up at the Sioux Falls Arena with performances at 12:30 and 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $12, free for ages 12 and under.

Check out the new exhibit, Radiomen: Army Air Forces Technical Training Command, at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Other exhibits include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smokey Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Breakfast at Tiffany’s, rated G, plus Footloose and The Lorax, both rated PG.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Pandas: The Journey Home and Backyard Wilderness.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Bad Guys, rated PG and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent plus The Northman, both rated R.