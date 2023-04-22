SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The El Riad Shrine Circus wraps up its run at the Sioux Falls Arena. Performances are at 12:30 and 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, free for children ages 12 and under.

More than 20 local chefs and breweries will be showcasing their creations during the Gourmet Guys and Brew Tasting. It’s taking place from 4-6 p.m. at Active Generations in Sioux Falls. The event includes samplings of foods and beer with live music by The Hegg Brothers. Tickets are $55 at the door with proceeds going to programs at Active Generations.

The Mighty Corson Arts Players present At Long Last Leo. The performance is at 2:30 p.m. in the Corson Playhouse, north of Brandon. Tickets are $20.

The City of Sioux Falls’ free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off is open. It’s located on North Lyon Boulevard, just south of the WH Lyon Fairgrounds. You can drop off your leaves and branches from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through May 28th. Just make sure you remove leaves from plastic bags.

Spend the afternoon checking out exhibits at three popular attractions in downtown Sioux Falls. The Old Courthouse Museum along with the Pettigrew Home & Museum and the Washington Pavilion are open from noon to 5 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include 1959’s Sleeping Beauty, rated G and Speed, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, and BBC Earth: Antarctica.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Chevalier, rated PG-13, plus Evil Dead Rise, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant and Beau is Afraid, all rated R.