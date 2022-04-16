SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — If you can’t make it to Easter Sunday services today, KELOLAND Media Group will bring the services to your living room. Our coverage starts at 10 a.m. Central Time with a broadcast of Sunday TV Mass from St. Joseph Cathedral on KELOLAND TV. That’s followed by Celebrate Church at 11 a.m. on KELOXTRA. We’ll broadcast Zion Lutheran’s service at 11:30 on KELO-TV and Brookings First United Methodist at 11:30 on KELOXTRA. The First United Methodist broadcast will air at 12:30 p.m. on KELOLAND TV.

Our viewers in western KELOLAND can watch the service from Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City at 10 a.m. Mountain Time on KCLO and the CW of the Black Hills.

First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10 a.m. Families are invited in the fellowship hall for donut holes and instructions. The egg hunt will be in the lower level of the education wing and also the east addition.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Steel Magnolias, rated PG and the Academy Award-winning film, Coda, rated PG-13.

New holiday releases playing at a theater near you include Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, rated PG-13 and Father Stu, rated R.