Sunday Boredom Busters: April 11th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The top bull riders in the world are competing in PBR: Unleash the Beast at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The action gets underway at 1:45 p.m. The event will be selling at 100-percent capacity. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.

The Arabian Horse Society of South Dakota is hosting the 50th annual Spring Arabian Horse Show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Activities get underway at 8 a.m.

Also at the fairgrounds, it’s the final Benson’s Flea Market of the season. Today’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Expo Center. Admission is $2.50 for adults, free for children 12 and under.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot, Let’s Ride, the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and Pheasants on the Plains. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Last Unicorn, rated G, Marie Antoinette, rated PG-13 and Mank, rated R.

New in theaters this weekend, Voyagers, rated PG-13.