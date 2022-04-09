SIOUX FALL, SD (KELO) — Southern Hills Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Family Fun Easter Egg Hunt and Palm Sunday Parade in-between services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. You don’t have to attend services to take part in the events.

Crooks Area Working Together is hosting a hunt in New Hope Park, in Crooks, SD, starting at 3 p.m. The hunt is divided by age groups.

The Arabian Horse Society of South Dakota is hosting its Spring Show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Native American students at SDSU are hosting the 30 annual Wacipi at Frost Arena on the Brookings campus. The grand entry is at 1 p.m. Admission is $6, free for students with an ID.

Lights Up Productions presents the play The Passion and the Cross at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. The performance is at 4 p.m.

The National Music Museum in Vermillion, SD is hosting an Open House. Staff will be on hand to answer your questions about exhibit renovations and walk guests through the facilities from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free.

Exhibits on display at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smokey Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design, Scenes of Sioux Falls and the Bottle and the Ballot. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Spaceballs, rated PG and Legally Blonde, rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Pandas: The Journey Home and Backyard Wilderness.

New releases playing at a theater near you include Sonic the Hedgehog 2, rated PG and Ambulance, rated R.

Enjoy final round action from The Masters Golf Tournament here on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage from Augusta National Golf Club goes from 1-6 p.m. KELOLAND Weekend News at 5:30 p.m. will air on KELOXTRA.