Sunday Boredom Buster: March 8th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Snirtfest marks the end of the season at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Activities include a snowball fight at 10:30 a.m., limbo and ollie contest at 11:30 a.m., a sled race at 1 p.m. a costume contest at 2:30 p.m. and a pond skim at 3 p.m. Great Bear is open for the final time from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for skiing and snowboarding.

Benson’s Flea Market features exhibitors selling antiques, collectibles in the Expo Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2, free for children 12 and under.

VFW Post 628 in Sioux Falls is serving a Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

The Church of Epiphany in Epiphany, SD is serving a Sausage Supper from 3-7 p.m. in the church hall. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for pre-schoolers. Carry-outs are available.

VFW Post 2966 in Scotland, SD will serve an All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation.

The Good Night Theatre Collective presents the musical comedy Alvin Fletcher’s Surprise 34th Birthday Party. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Icon Lounge in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $30.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Into America’s Wild and Mysteries of the Unseen World.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Onward and Emma, both rated PG and The Way Back, rated R.

