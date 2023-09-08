SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sidewalk Arts Festival features more than 300 vendors showcasing the region’s best in fine art, folk art, crafts plus non-profit booths and food vendors. The festival is taking place outside of the Washington Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also includes kids activities and live entertainment. New this year is a beer garden. The festival is a fundraiser for the the Pavilion. Admission is free.

The final concert of the season at Levitt at the Falls will have a Celtic sound. The Young Dubliners are the headline act on the Levitt stage in downtown Sioux Falls. The free music starts at 7 p.m. with the opening act Dakota District Pipe & Drums.

The Center for Disabilities Run, Walk & Roll is an inclusive event open to people of all ages and abilities. Events include a timed 10K and 5K, and a 1-mile free fun run, walk & roll. There will be yoga in the park, a mascot race and a food truck. It’s taking place from 8 a.m. to noon at Elmwood Park in Sioux Falls.

The Fall Junk Fest at the Nest features artisans selling vintage items, antiques, repurposed, refurbished and handcrafted treasures from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s located at 3720 S. River Bluff Road in Sioux Falls. Admission is free. A lunch is available for purchase from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gift & Thrift, located at 10th & Bahnson in Sioux Falls, is hosting an Outdoor Sale & Flea Market. Vendors will be selling vintage, antique, retro and other treasures from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A food truck will also be available.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls includes apples and pumpkins for sale in the story, plus activities for the entire family from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There’s no apple picking this year because of the dry growing conditions.

Thunder Road Family Fun Park in Sioux Falls is hosting an End of Summer Bash which includes bounce houses, inflatables, food along with the regular entertainment options like go-karts, mini-golf, a laser maze and bowling. Hours go from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. A portion of proceeds will go to Bikers Against Child Abuse.

The Presidents Bowl at Howard Wood Field features football match-ups between the four Sioux Falls public high schools. Lincoln takes on Jefferson at 3:30 p.m. That’s followed by Roosevelt versus Washington at 7 p.m.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

The RPM Race Series Championship at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD featuring sprint cars, late-model street stocks, modified and hobby stock racing. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for students, free for ages 12 and under.