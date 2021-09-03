Saturday Boredom Busters: September 4th

HURON, SD (KELO) — It’s Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Activities include a Farmer’s Share Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. near the Freedom Stage. That’s followed by a panel discussion on securing the nation’s food supply chain at 1 p.m. Midway carnival rides are open from 10 a.m. to midnight. The grandstand performers are Dustin Lynch with opener Ross Ellis at 7 p.m. The state fairgrounds gates are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-14. The state fair runs through Monday.

The Sioux Empire Mopars are hosting an All-Mopar Cruise & Tailgate Party. Participants will meet at Billion Dodge in Sioux Falls at 4 p.m. and cruise to the Grand Falls Casino for a tailgate party. Food and beverages will be for sale at the Casino parking lot. Proceeds from a raffle fundraiser will go to the Cruising for Cancer fund, which goes directly to cancer patients.

Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls is hosting a Pollinator Day from 2-4 p.m. There will be hands-on activities like monarch butterfly tagging, plus special speakers on bee keeping and planting a pollinator garden. The event is free, but a park entrance license is required.

V the Noble One & The Knights Tempo are the featured performers at Levitt at the Falls free concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and hand-crafted items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

You can also purchase fresh locally-grown produce at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Sioux City Explorers. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is at 6:05 p.m.

Visitors to the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, SD are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 9 p.m.

The Corn Maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls features more than 7 acres of twists, turns and dead ends. The hours are from noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $10.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $18, $10 for students.

