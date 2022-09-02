HURON, SD — It’s South Dakota Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Attractions include a petting zoo and pony ride opening at 9 a.m. Carnival rides open at 10 a.m. A classic car show at 11 a.m. The Farm Safety FFA Quiz Bowl Championship takes place at 2 p.m. A kids stick horse competition at 5 p.m. Josh Turner and Elle King perform in the grandstand starting at 7 p.m. The state fair runs through Monday.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

Movie theaters across KELOLAND are offering discounts as part of National Cinema Day. Admission will be $3 for all movies and formats at participating theaters, including IMAX and 3-D movies. There will also be candy and popcorn at the discounted $3 price. Cinemark Century Theaters in Sioux Falls will have a re-release Spider-Man: No Way Home, the original Jaws in IMAX and 3-D, Elvis, plus Jurassic World Dominion.

The Gathering of the People Traditional Wacipi is taking place this weekend at 5701 East 60th Street North in Sioux Falls. Breakfast will be served from 8-10 a.m. The grand entry goes from noon to 7 p.m. Dinner is served from 5-6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

This weekend’s Moparama in Sioux Falls includes a Cruise-In at Billion Chrysler. The hours are from 5-9 p.m. and includes live music.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

You’re invited to wind your way through the 11-acre maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze east of Harrisburg, on Highway 11. Today’s hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission runs from $5 to $8. It’s free for kids 4 and under.

It’s the final weekend of swimming at the Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are 1-8 p.m.

Local favorite KORY and the FIREFLIES are the featured performers at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m. Cojo & Co. is the opening act.

The Bob Burns Dakota Bowl features the O’Gorman Knights hosting the Roosevelt Rough Riders at McEneaney Field in Sioux Falls. Pre-game festivities start at 6:10 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8.

Huset’s Speedway in Brandon is closing out the racing season with the Bull Haulers Brawl. There will be big payoffs through the weekend including $5-thousand to the winner of the 410 feature and a $2-thousand payout in the 360’s main event. Weikert’s Livestock is providing a $1,000 bonus to the highest finishing driver in all four features combined. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. The Opening Ceremonies are at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m.